Financial Survey: Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) and Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY)

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:EFRTF – Get Rating) and Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust and Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 3 1 3.25 Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações 0 1 0 0 2.00

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus target price of $14.08, suggesting a potential upside of 45.22%. Given Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações.

Profitability

This table compares Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust and Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações 48.22% 15.59% 8.19%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust and Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações $647.58 million 1.72 $341.44 million $1.03 2.82

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações has higher revenue and earnings than Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust.

Summary

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações beats Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (Get Rating)

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area. The REIT has approximately 109,910,000 units issued and outstanding. Additionally, there are Class B LP Units of subsidiary limited partnerships of Nexus REIT issued and outstanding, which are convertible into approximately 25,667,000 REIT Units.

About Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (Get Rating)

Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreendimentos e Participações engages in the development and construction of residential properties. It operates through the Merger Activity and Service Fee Income segments. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

