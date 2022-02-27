Financial Advisors Network Inc. Raises Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 193,265 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,962 shares during the quarter. Ford Motor makes up approximately 0.9% of Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $3,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of F. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter worth $35,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Founders Capital Management grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 50.0% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. 50.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

NYSE F traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.83. The company had a trading volume of 78,764,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,203,536. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $11.14 and a twelve month high of $25.87. The company has a market capitalization of $71.40 billion, a PE ratio of 4.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.68.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.19). Ford Motor had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 9.03%.

In other Ford Motor news, Director Alexandra Ford English acquired 38,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.33 per share, with a total value of $749,791.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 412,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.62 per share, for a total transaction of $8,505,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.24.

About Ford Motor (Get Rating)

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.