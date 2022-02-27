Financial Advisors Network Inc. Has $2.04 Million Stock Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 61.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,700 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,652 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $2,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,228,213 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $131,873,000 after purchasing an additional 241,365 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,326 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Citrix Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,125,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Citrix Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,422,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Citrix Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CTXS shares. StockNews.com raised Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Citrix Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Citrix Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXS traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,108,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,843,464. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.07 and a 12 month high of $144.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.66. The company has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.22 and a beta of 0.04.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The cloud computing company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.40. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 107.72%. The business had revenue of $850.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

