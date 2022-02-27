Financial Advisors Network Inc. Acquires 1,206 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UNM stock traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.52. 3,047,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,623,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.04. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $31.98.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Unum Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

UNM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Unum Group from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.44.

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment consists of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

