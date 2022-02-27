Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) PT Raised to $74.00 at Barclays

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 55.10% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FNF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

NYSE:FNF opened at $47.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.38. Fidelity National Financial has a 12 month low of $35.72 and a 12 month high of $56.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 25.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.43.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.33, for a total transaction of $58,096.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $5,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 115,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,923,318. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FNF. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $273,217,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 19.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,031,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,497,645,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345,795 shares in the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 105.1% in the third quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 3,902,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 189.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,907,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter worth $46,537,000. 79.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

