FBN Securities Lowers VMware (NYSE:VMW) Price Target to $160.00

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at FBN Securities from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the virtualization software provider’s stock. FBN Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 35.43% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie began coverage on VMware in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on VMware from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp began coverage on VMware in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on VMware from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on VMware from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VMware has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.87.
Shares of VMW opened at $118.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. VMware has a 52-week low of $108.80 and a 52-week high of $172.00.
In related news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 27.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VMW. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in VMware during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in VMware in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in VMware by 158.1% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 271 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in VMware in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in VMware in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.99% of the company’s stock.
VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.
