FBN Securities Lowers VMware (NYSE:VMW) Price Target to $160.00

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at FBN Securities from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the virtualization software provider’s stock. FBN Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 35.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie began coverage on VMware in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on VMware from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp began coverage on VMware in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on VMware from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on VMware from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VMware has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.87.

Shares of VMW opened at $118.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. VMware has a 52-week low of $108.80 and a 52-week high of $172.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 16.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that VMware will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 27.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VMW. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in VMware during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in VMware in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in VMware by 158.1% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 271 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in VMware in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in VMware in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

