Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,643 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $9,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FAST. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Fastenal by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 106,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,526,000 after purchasing an additional 12,173 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the 2nd quarter worth $1,319,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 992.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 135,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,057,000 after acquiring an additional 123,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $491,000. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FAST opened at $51.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.28. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $43.37 and a 12-month high of $64.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 31.69%. Fastenal’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 77.02%.

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,741.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $1,550,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FAST shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.83.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

