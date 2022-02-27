extraDNA (XDNA) Trading 0.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

extraDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 26th. In the last seven days, extraDNA has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One extraDNA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. extraDNA has a market cap of $160,020.24 and approximately $19,140.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

extraDNA Profile

extraDNA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,190,020,231 coins. extraDNA’s official website is xhumanity.org . extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for extraDNA is medium.com/@xHumanity . The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

extraDNA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire extraDNA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase extraDNA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

