Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target Raised to $215.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the online travel company’s stock.

EXPE has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Expedia Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $171.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $209.19.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $199.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Expedia Group has a 52 week low of $136.77 and a 52 week high of $217.72.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.79. Expedia Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.92) earnings per share. Expedia Group’s revenue was up 147.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Expedia Group will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $47,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.81, for a total transaction of $55,549.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,043 shares of company stock worth $29,478,799 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Expedia Group by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Expedia Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,220,557 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,847,057,000 after purchasing an additional 469,338 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,948,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Expedia Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,324 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

