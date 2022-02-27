ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ExlService had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The firm had revenue of $295.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. ExlService updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.350-$5.600 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $5.35-5.60 EPS.

Shares of ExlService stock opened at $119.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. ExlService has a 12-month low of $82.81 and a 12-month high of $146.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.16.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXLS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of ExlService from $136.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ExlService currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.25.

In other ExlService news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.76, for a total transaction of $33,322.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ExlService by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,986,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $721,873,000 after acquiring an additional 151,555 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of ExlService by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of ExlService by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 108,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,727,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of ExlService by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of ExlService by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 170,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,734,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

