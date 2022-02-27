ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.35-5.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.28-1.31 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.25 billion.ExlService also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.350-$5.600 EPS.

Shares of ExlService stock opened at $119.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.16. ExlService has a fifty-two week low of $82.81 and a fifty-two week high of $146.20.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $295.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.53 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 10.23%. ExlService’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ExlService will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ExlService from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on ExlService from $136.00 to $127.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ExlService has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $131.25.

In other ExlService news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.76, for a total value of $33,322.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,986,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $721,873,000 after acquiring an additional 151,555 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in ExlService by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 170,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in ExlService by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 108,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,727,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in ExlService by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in ExlService by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,938,000 after purchasing an additional 12,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

