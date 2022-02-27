ExclusiveCoin Price Down 4.2% Over Last 7 Days (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. During the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0468 or 0.00000120 BTC on major exchanges. ExclusiveCoin has a total market capitalization of $273,749.16 and $27.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004568 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000270 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 142.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000402 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000785 BTC.

About ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

