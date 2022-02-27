Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Price Target Cut to C$44.00

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$49.00 to C$44.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.90% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on EIF. TD Securities set a C$55.00 target price on Exchange Income and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. National Bankshares set a C$51.00 price objective on shares of Exchange Income and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$54.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exchange Income presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$50.90.

Shares of EIF stock opened at C$41.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.25. Exchange Income has a 1 year low of C$37.24 and a 1 year high of C$47.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$42.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$43.33.

In other news, Director Michael Pyle sold 117,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.50, for a total transaction of C$4,988,267.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,877 shares in the company, valued at C$589,772.50.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

