Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Position Increased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $2,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 1,562.5% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 214.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

In other news, SVP Sarah Condella sold 938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $74,617.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider D Scott Coward sold 5,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $407,631.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,559 shares of company stock valued at $2,520,097 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exact Sciences stock opened at $78.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.64 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.85. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12-month low of $65.20 and a 12-month high of $140.85.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $473.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.56 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 16.95% and a negative net margin of 33.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EXAS shares. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Exact Sciences from $133.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their target price on Exact Sciences from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.21.

About Exact Sciences (Get Rating)

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.