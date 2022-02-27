EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Issues Earnings Results

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. EVERTEC had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 47.66%. The firm had revenue of $155.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. EVERTEC updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.470-$2.560 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.47-$2.56 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:EVTC opened at $41.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. EVERTEC has a 52 week low of $35.51 and a 52 week high of $51.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is presently 9.05%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in EVERTEC by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,203,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $459,994,000 after purchasing an additional 258,409 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in EVERTEC by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in EVERTEC by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 533,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,643,000 after purchasing an additional 122,692 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in EVERTEC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $944,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in EVERTEC by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 240,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,026,000 after purchasing an additional 72,596 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

EVTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

