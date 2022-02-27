Everest (ID) Price Hits $0.19 on Exchanges

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 27th. Over the last seven days, Everest has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Everest has a market capitalization of $22.45 million and $18,023.00 worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everest coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000497 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Everest alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00046003 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,711.22 or 0.06997668 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,810.55 or 1.00170289 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00046286 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00053797 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003067 BTC.

About Everest

Everest launched on December 11th, 2018. Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg . The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Buying and Selling Everest

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everest using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Everest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.