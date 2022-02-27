Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.220-$0.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $426 million-$432 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $447.84 million.Everbridge also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.22-0.26 EPS.

EVBG stock traded down $15.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.61. 11,096,055 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 936,284. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Everbridge has a fifty-two week low of $27.81 and a fifty-two week high of $167.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.06.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $102.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.10 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 25.73% and a negative return on equity of 8.93%. Everbridge’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Everbridge will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EVBG shares. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Everbridge from $200.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Everbridge from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities cut shares of Everbridge from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Everbridge from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Everbridge from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $85.50.

In other Everbridge news, Director Bruns H. Grayson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.08 per share, for a total transaction of $670,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Brickley sold 6,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $335,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVBG. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Everbridge in the fourth quarter worth approximately $322,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Everbridge by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Everbridge by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Everbridge by 446.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 8,858 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Everbridge by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753 shares during the period.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

