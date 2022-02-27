ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) PT Lowered to $9.00

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Robert W. Baird from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 101.79% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GWH. assumed coverage on ESS Tech in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on ESS Tech in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on ESS Tech in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ESS Tech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of GWH stock opened at $4.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.70. ESS Tech has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $28.92.

In other ESS Tech news, CEO Eric P. Dresselhuys sold 59,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $360,834.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in ESS Tech in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in ESS Tech in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ESS Tech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in ESS Tech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ESS Tech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. 42.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ESS Tech (Get Rating)

ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with ESS Tech, Inc

