Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) Downgraded by Roth Capital

Roth Capital lowered shares of Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on GMBL. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Esports Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $4.00 and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Noble Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Esports Entertainment Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Esports Entertainment Group from $14.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Esports Entertainment Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.80.

Get Esports Entertainment Group alerts:

NASDAQ GMBL opened at $1.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.61. Esports Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $22.09.

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37). The business had revenue of $14.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.01 million. Esports Entertainment Group had a negative net margin of 115.86% and a negative return on equity of 44.43%. Equities research analysts predict that Esports Entertainment Group will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 7.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 54.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 21.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 3,522 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 7.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 54,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 205,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. 12.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Esports Entertainment Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling platform. It offers bet exchange style wagering on esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform to the global esports audience. It operates through the following geographical segments: Antigua, Malta, Curacao and United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Esports Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esports Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.