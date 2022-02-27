Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Maravai LifeSciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now anticipates that the company will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.36. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Maravai LifeSciences’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $60.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

Maravai LifeSciences stock opened at $37.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.18. Maravai LifeSciences has a one year low of $23.16 and a one year high of $63.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 5.52. The firm has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 1.49.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 122.14%. The business had revenue of $228.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Maravai LifeSciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 132.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 171.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

