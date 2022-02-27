Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Hims & Hers Health, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst S. Wieland now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.13) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.11). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Hims & Hers Health’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 39.60% and a negative return on equity of 24.69%. The company had revenue of $84.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HIMS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.57.

HIMS stock opened at $5.30 on Friday. Hims & Hers Health has a 1-year low of $4.07 and a 1-year high of $17.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.27 and its 200-day moving average is $6.78.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HIMS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 77.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. 43.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Andrew Dudum acquired 81,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.93 per share, for a total transaction of $480,923.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 24,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total value of $112,528.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,049,032 shares of company stock worth $5,770,644. 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

