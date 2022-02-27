Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Exact Sciences Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Exact Sciences in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter forecasts that the medical research company will earn ($1.05) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Exact Sciences’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.38) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.06) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.80) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $78.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.64 and a beta of 1.19. Exact Sciences has a one year low of $65.20 and a one year high of $140.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $473.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.56 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 33.71% and a negative return on equity of 16.95%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,496,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,050,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767,385 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 8.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,789,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,460,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,404 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,418,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $412,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,384 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,883,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $457,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,450 shares during the period. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,256,003 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $215,335,000 after buying an additional 604,182 shares during the period. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Exact Sciences news, insider D Scott Coward sold 5,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $407,631.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Sarah Condella sold 938 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $74,617.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,559 shares of company stock worth $2,520,097. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

