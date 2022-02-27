Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Americas Silver Corp’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS)

Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Americas Silver in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cormark analyst R. Gray forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.96) per share for the year.

Get Americas Silver alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on USAS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Americas Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Americas Silver from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Americas Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Americas Silver in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.91.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:USAS opened at $1.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $185.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.74. Americas Silver has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $2.72.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USAS. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Americas Silver by 129.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 32,457 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Americas Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Americas Silver by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 104,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 41,568 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Americas Silver by 220.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 77,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Americas Silver by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 81,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 32,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

About Americas Silver (Get Rating)

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Americas Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americas Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.