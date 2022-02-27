Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for 5N Plus Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:VNP)

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cormark cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of 5N Plus in a report released on Thursday, February 24th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.04. Cormark also issued estimates for 5N Plus’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Get 5N Plus alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on 5N Plus from C$4.75 to C$4.25 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on 5N Plus from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 5N Plus in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.93.

Shares of 5N Plus stock opened at C$2.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.16. 5N Plus has a 12 month low of C$2.06 and a 12 month high of C$5.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.58. The stock has a market cap of C$206.69 million and a PE ratio of -212.73.

In other 5N Plus news, Director Jean-Marie Bourassa bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.15 per share, with a total value of C$161,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,247,000 shares in the company, valued at C$2,681,050.

About 5N Plus (Get Rating)

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 5N Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5N Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.