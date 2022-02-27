Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target Cut to $780.00

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $880.00 to $780.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.98% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $970.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $810.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $765.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Equinix from $675.00 to $673.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $846.35.

Shares of EQIX opened at $715.74 on Friday. Equinix has a twelve month low of $586.73 and a twelve month high of $885.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $743.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $789.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.93 billion, a PE ratio of 129.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.63 by ($4.27). Equinix had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.76 EPS. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equinix will post 26.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 4,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.21, for a total transaction of $3,285,792.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 9,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.94, for a total transaction of $7,087,885.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,778 shares of company stock valued at $20,075,286 over the last quarter. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Equinix by 123.1% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 94.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

