Epizyme (EPZM) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect Epizyme to post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Epizyme stock opened at $1.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 5.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.70. Epizyme has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $9.93. The firm has a market cap of $157.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.24.

In other news, Director Pablo G. Legorreta purchased 22,666,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $34,000,000.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 7,563 shares of company stock valued at $15,066 over the last three months. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Epizyme by 175.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Epizyme in the third quarter worth about $61,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Epizyme by 377.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 12,953 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Epizyme in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Epizyme by 36,241.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 43,127 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Epizyme currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.15.

Epizyme, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel epigenetic medicines for cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline is lead by, tazemetostat which targets Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, molecularly defined solid tumors, non-small-cell lung carcinoma, molecularly targeted tumors, and ovarian cancer.

