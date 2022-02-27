EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 10,525 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,525 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.79% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $15,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 22.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 14,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CMF stock opened at $60.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.89. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $59.62 and a one year high of $63.01.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

