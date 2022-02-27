EP Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $8,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 498.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period.

IVW stock opened at $73.13 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.70 and a fifty-two week high of $85.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.48.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

