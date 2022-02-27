EP Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 335.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in Dollar General by 100.0% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $198.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $213.95 and its 200 day moving average is $219.04. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $173.50 and a twelve month high of $240.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 38.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.45%.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have weighed in on DG. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.89.

In other news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $194,769.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Garratt sold 29,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total transaction of $6,567,699.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 367,744 shares of company stock valued at $81,330,122. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

