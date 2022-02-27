EP Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 54,011 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 460,056 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,011 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $24,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 13.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 239,999 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $14,201,000 after acquiring an additional 28,785 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 12.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,170,806 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $779,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,326 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 20.2% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,940 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 158.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GM opened at $47.43 on Friday. General Motors has a twelve month low of $43.91 and a twelve month high of $67.21. The company has a market cap of $68.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. General Motors had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $33.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other General Motors news, Director Patricia F. Russo acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.61 per share, with a total value of $303,660.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $1,087,969.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,975 shares of company stock valued at $2,626,943 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GM. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on General Motors from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered General Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Nomura cut their price target on General Motors from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.35.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

