EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.75 on April 29th

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share by the energy exploration company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

EOG Resources has increased its dividend payment by 112.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. EOG Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 30.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect EOG Resources to earn $11.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.6%.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

NYSE EOG opened at $107.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.67. EOG Resources has a 52 week low of $62.81 and a 52 week high of $116.97.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 25.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy exploration company to purchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total transaction of $375,975.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EOG. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 229.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 53,203 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,727,000 after buying an additional 37,075 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 166,117 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $14,806,000 after buying an additional 47,495 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 2,874.5% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 154,199 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $13,696,000 after buying an additional 149,015 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,389 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 188,396 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $16,699,000 after purchasing an additional 20,524 shares in the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EOG. Truist Financial raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. US Capital Advisors raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.71.

EOG Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.