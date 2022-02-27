EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.75 on April 29th

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share by the energy exploration company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.
EOG Resources has increased its dividend payment by 112.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. EOG Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 30.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect EOG Resources to earn $11.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.6%.
NYSE EOG opened at $107.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.67. EOG Resources has a 52 week low of $62.81 and a 52 week high of $116.97.
EOG Resources announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy exploration company to purchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
In related news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total transaction of $375,975.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EOG. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 229.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 53,203 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,727,000 after buying an additional 37,075 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 166,117 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $14,806,000 after buying an additional 47,495 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 2,874.5% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 154,199 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $13,696,000 after buying an additional 149,015 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,389 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 188,396 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $16,699,000 after purchasing an additional 20,524 shares in the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research firms have weighed in on EOG. Truist Financial raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. US Capital Advisors raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.71.
EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
