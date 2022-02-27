Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) Receives $114.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $114.33.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research lowered shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Get Entergy alerts:

Shares of Entergy stock traded up $3.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $105.58. 1,419,610 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,298,446. Entergy has a one year low of $85.78 and a one year high of $115.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.34.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Entergy had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 10.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Entergy will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 72.92%.

In other Entergy news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $1,087,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 102.9% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Entergy by 66.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Entergy by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.