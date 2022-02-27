EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.110-$1.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.190. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut EnerSys from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on EnerSys from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised EnerSys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $96.33.

Get EnerSys alerts:

NYSE ENS traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.73. 425,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,687. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.38. EnerSys has a one year low of $68.23 and a one year high of $104.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.40.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. EnerSys had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 4.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that EnerSys will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 20.23%.

In other EnerSys news, insider Shawn M. O’connell sold 2,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total transaction of $200,138.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in EnerSys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in EnerSys by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in EnerSys by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in EnerSys by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in EnerSys by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EnerSys Company Profile (Get Rating)

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.