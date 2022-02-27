Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Receives $8.30 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.30.

ENLAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Enel from €9.20 ($10.45) to €8.30 ($9.43) in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Enel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Enel from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of ENLAY stock opened at $7.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.01. The firm has a market cap of $75.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 0.70. Enel has a 1-year low of $6.78 and a 1-year high of $10.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 25th were paid a dividend of $0.119 per share. This represents a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 24th. Enel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.71%.

Enel SpA engages in the electricity generation and distribution and distribution of natural gas. Its products include green power: production of energy from renewable sources; thermal generation: produces electricity for grids; infrastructure and networks: operates power networks; energy supply: energy to homes and businesses; and global trading that manages integrated portfolios that involve hedging activities to reduce risk and regulate energy supply.

