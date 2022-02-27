Enel (BIT:ENEL) Given a €8.30 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €8.30 ($9.43) target price on Enel (BIT:ENEL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ENEL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($9.66) price objective on shares of Enel in a report on Thursday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.85 ($12.33) price objective on shares of Enel in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group set a €9.50 ($10.80) price objective on shares of Enel in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.20 ($10.45) target price on shares of Enel in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays set a €9.70 ($11.02) price objective on shares of Enel in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €9.03 ($10.27).

Enel has a 52 week low of €4.16 ($4.73) and a 52 week high of €5.59 ($6.35).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids.

