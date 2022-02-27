Emles Federal Contractors ETF (BATS:FEDX) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Shares of Emles Federal Contractors ETF (BATS:FEDX – Get Rating) rose 2.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.08 and last traded at $24.98. Approximately 3,142 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.33.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.19.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Emles Federal Contractors ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emles Federal Contractors ETF (BATS:FEDX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

