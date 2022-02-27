Eleco (LON:ELCO) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $96.27

Eleco Plc (LON:ELCO – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 96.27 ($1.31) and traded as low as GBX 88 ($1.20). Eleco shares last traded at GBX 91 ($1.24), with a volume of 33,997 shares.

The firm has a market cap of £75.67 million and a P/E ratio of 21.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 96.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 109.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.94, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Eleco Plc provides software and related services in the United Kingdom, Scandinavia, Germany, the rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers CAD architecture software under the Arcon Evo, Staircon, o2c names; construction cost estimation software under the Bidcon name; building information management solution under the IconSystem name; interior room configuration software under the Interiorstudio name; product information management and digital asset management solutions under the MarketingManager name; and Materialo, a flooring visualizer software.

