Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 20.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Elbit Systems by 1.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in Elbit Systems by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 24,781 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Elbit Systems by 8.6% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Elbit Systems by 1.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,864 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 18.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Elbit Systems alerts:

ESLT stock opened at $178.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 1-year low of $122.85 and a 1-year high of $182.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $171.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.89.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

About Elbit Systems (Get Rating)

Elbit Systems Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and distribution of defense and homeland security solutions. Its portfolio includes airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial applications. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.