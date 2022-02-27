Einsteinium (EMC2) Price Tops $0.0211

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. During the last week, Einsteinium has traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Einsteinium has a total market cap of $4.69 million and approximately $7,814.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Einsteinium coin can currently be purchased for $0.0211 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $108.06 or 0.00276746 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00015497 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001498 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001014 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000533 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Einsteinium Coin Profile

EMC2 is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 222,374,194 coins. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation . Einsteinium’s official message board is www.emc2.cafe

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Einsteinium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

