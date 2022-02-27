Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Stock Position Raised by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,608 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EW. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 245.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,812,303 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $205,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,400 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,552,072 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $288,920,000 after buying an additional 1,074,538 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 171.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,578,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $178,717,000 after buying an additional 996,051 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 151.2% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,590,440 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,473,000 after buying an additional 957,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 191.5% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,263,194 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $130,829,000 after purchasing an additional 829,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total transaction of $951,266.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 4,386 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.55, for a total transaction of $480,486.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 210,672 shares of company stock worth $24,168,821. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $114.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $133.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

NYSE EW opened at $113.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.15. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $78.44 and a 52-week high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 28.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

