Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Position Increased by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,608 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EW. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 362.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $133.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $121.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $114.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

In related news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 4,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.55, for a total transaction of $480,486.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total transaction of $951,266.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 210,672 shares of company stock worth $24,168,821. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE EW opened at $113.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.15. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $78.44 and a 52-week high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 28.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

