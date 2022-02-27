Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 12.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 26.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 102,655.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 9,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ EGBN opened at $59.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.63 and a 52-week high of $63.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.21.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.13. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 43.64%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services, borrowing, and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

