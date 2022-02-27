E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) Stock Price Down 5.8% on Disappointing Earnings

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.8% during trading on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $20.71 and last traded at $20.79. 4,760 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 211,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.06.

The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). E.W. Scripps had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $622.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. E.W. Scripps’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised E.W. Scripps from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other E.W. Scripps news, EVP William Appleton sold 5,000 shares of E.W. Scripps stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 3.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in E.W. Scripps by 97.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in E.W. Scripps in the third quarter worth about $190,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in E.W. Scripps in the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in E.W. Scripps in the second quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in E.W. Scripps in the third quarter worth about $235,000. 63.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.39.

The E.W. Scripps Co engages in the television and newspaper publishing. It operates through the following business segments: Local Media, National Media, and Other. The Local Media segment comprises local broadcast television stations and their related digital operations. The National Media segment consists of national media businesses including over-the-air broadcast networks, Katz, podcast business, Midroll, next generation national news network, Newsy, and other national brands.

