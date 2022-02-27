DXdao Price Up 2.4% Over Last 7 Days (DXD)

DXdao (CURRENCY:DXD) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. DXdao has a market capitalization of $24.00 million and approximately $190,930.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DXdao coin can now be purchased for about $486.63 or 0.01247442 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DXdao has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.84 or 0.00279013 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000104 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004712 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003327 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000057 BTC.

DXdao Profile

DXdao is a coin. It launched on May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. DXdao’s official message board is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15 . The official website for DXdao is dxdao.eth.link . DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

Buying and Selling DXdao

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DXdao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DXdao should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DXdao using one of the exchanges listed above.

