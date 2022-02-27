Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) PT Set at €41.00 by UBS Group

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE – Get Rating) has been given a €41.00 ($46.59) price objective by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.70% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($51.14) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.40 ($45.91) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €56.00 ($63.64) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Nord/LB set a €44.00 ($50.00) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($60.23) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €47.24 ($53.68).

Get Dürr Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

ETR:DUE opened at €32.88 ($37.36) on Friday. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €31.06 ($35.30) and a 52 week high of €44.08 ($50.09). The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €38.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is €39.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.76, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.27.

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.