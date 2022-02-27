Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 1,650 ($22.44) price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,775 ($24.14) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,620 ($22.03) to GBX 1,710 ($23.26) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($23.80) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($19.04) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,697.86 ($23.09).

Shares of LON DNLM opened at GBX 1,184 ($16.10) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,326.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,344.53. Dunelm Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,153 ($15.68) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,599 ($21.75). The firm has a market cap of £2.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.57.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a GBX 37 ($0.50) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.93%. This is a positive change from Dunelm Group’s previous dividend of $14.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Dunelm Group’s payout ratio is presently 49.87%.

In other Dunelm Group news, insider Laura Carr sold 54,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,337 ($18.18), for a total value of £729,774.71 ($992,485.67).

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

