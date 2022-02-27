Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Stake Lessened by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,127 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Dover worth $12,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Dover by 202.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,435,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $534,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,892 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dover by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,534,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $393,093,000 after purchasing an additional 54,953 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Dover by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,275,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,827,000 after acquiring an additional 81,356 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Dover by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,117,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,837,000 after acquiring an additional 364,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Dover by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,084,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,623,000 after acquiring an additional 30,567 shares in the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DOV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $178.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Dover from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Dover from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.08.

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total transaction of $3,335,093.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Dover stock opened at $159.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $122.61 and a fifty-two week high of $184.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $170.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.70. The company has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.39.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.11. Dover had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.87%.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

