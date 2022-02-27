DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share (NYSE:DV)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for DoubleVerify in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for DoubleVerify’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $41.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DoubleVerify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $42.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DoubleVerify currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.46.

NYSE:DV opened at $27.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.67. DoubleVerify has a one year low of $21.94 and a one year high of $48.42.

In other news, Director Laura Desmond sold 28,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total value of $830,408.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew F. Mclaughlin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $500,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 164,344 shares of company stock valued at $4,603,242. 5.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DV. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 446.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 284.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

