DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd’s (NASDAQ:DDI) Lock-Up Period Will End Tomorrow

DoubleDown Interactive’s (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Monday, February 28th. DoubleDown Interactive had issued 6,316,000 shares in its initial public offering on August 31st. The total size of the offering was $113,688,000 based on an initial share price of $18.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut DoubleDown Interactive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.
NASDAQ DDI opened at $12.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 13.01 and a quick ratio of 11.69. DoubleDown Interactive has a twelve month low of $11.76 and a twelve month high of $18.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.13.
About DoubleDown Interactive (Get Rating)
DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is a developer and publisher of digital social casino games. DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is based in SEATTLE.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DoubleDown Interactive (DDI)
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for DoubleDown Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleDown Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.