DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd’s (NASDAQ:DDI) Lock-Up Period Will End Tomorrow

DoubleDown Interactive’s (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Monday, February 28th. DoubleDown Interactive had issued 6,316,000 shares in its initial public offering on August 31st. The total size of the offering was $113,688,000 based on an initial share price of $18.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut DoubleDown Interactive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

NASDAQ DDI opened at $12.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 13.01 and a quick ratio of 11.69. DoubleDown Interactive has a twelve month low of $11.76 and a twelve month high of $18.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDI. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in DoubleDown Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,818,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in DoubleDown Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,533,000. Precept Management LLC acquired a new position in DoubleDown Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth about $652,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in DoubleDown Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,500,000. Finally, Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC acquired a new position in DoubleDown Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,642,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is a developer and publisher of digital social casino games. DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is based in SEATTLE.

