Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Stock Holdings Lifted by Financial Advisors Network Inc.

Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,327 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 901 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $2,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 186,795 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,094,000 after buying an additional 40,370 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,170,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,440 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,410,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter worth about $818,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total transaction of $63,159.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DPZ. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Stephens cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $495.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $541.00 to $535.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $515.84.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ traded up $12.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $429.98. 560,730 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,778. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $319.71 and a 52 week high of $567.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $474.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $494.18. The company has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.64.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

